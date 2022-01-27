Justice Breyer's retirement from the Supreme Court and more to discuss with the Political Junkie

Justice Stephen Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court, giving President Biden a chance to make good on his campaign pledge to nominate the first African American female justice.

This comes as his presidency has reached a milestone. Mr. Biden has now been in office for one year. How would the American public rate his job performance, from his handling of the pandemic to the latest stalled effort to pass the Build Back Better spending bill?

With Russian troops amassed along the border of Ukraine and in occupied territories, we look at what an invasion could mean for Americans.

Those issues and the Political Junkie trivia question — live at noon on Thursday.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are the Political Junkie Ken Rudin; and WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson.

