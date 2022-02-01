New laws protect patients from surprise medical bills

A new Ohio law went into effect in January that shields patients from receiving surprise medical bills after certain unanticipated treatments. At the same time, a federal law, called the No Surprises Act, went into effect protecting patients from these surprise medical bills that can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Before these laws, a Kaiser Family Foundation report found in Ohio, on average, 18% of emergency room visits resulted in at least one out-of-network charge.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the protections are Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith French; Washington Post reporter covering health care policy and other social policy issues Amy Goldstein; USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy Associate Director Loren Adler.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

