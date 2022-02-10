Joe Burrow and the Bengals lead to a flurry of donations at the Athens County Food Pantry

There has been an outpouring of support for a food pantry in Athens County ever since Joe Burrow won the Heisman trophy.

During Burrow's 2019 acceptance speech, he highlighted the great need to help families in the county. His words touched off hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to the Athens County Food Pantry and food pantry President Karin Bright says they set up the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund in his name.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how the funds are going to be used is Athens County Food Pantry President Karin Bright.

