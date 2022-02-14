© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

What does the Bengals' success this year mean for the team, and the family who owns them?

Published February 14, 2022 at 4:01 AM EST
Mike Brown
John Minchillo
/
AP
Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown listens as the new head coach Zac Taylor answers reporter's questions during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Cincinnati. After 16 years without a playoff win under Marvin Lewis, the Bengals decided to try something different. But they had to wait more than a month before hiring Zac Taylor as their next coach in hopes of ending a long streak of futility.

The Cincinnati Bengals finally went back to the Super Bowl, ending a drought that lasted more than three decades and earning support from fans across the country.

What does the team’s success this season mean for the future of the franchise — and for the Brown family members who lead the organization?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the future of the Bengals and the Brown family are three veteran Cincinnati sports journalists: retired WCPO 9 sports director John Popovich; retired WCPO 9 sports anchor Dennis Janson; and former Cincinnati Enquirer deputy sports editor Jennifer Scroggins.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionBengals
Stay Connected