What does the Bengals' success this year mean for the team, and the family who owns them?

The Cincinnati Bengals finally went back to the Super Bowl, ending a drought that lasted more than three decades and earning support from fans across the country.

What does the team’s success this season mean for the future of the franchise — and for the Brown family members who lead the organization?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the future of the Bengals and the Brown family are three veteran Cincinnati sports journalists: retired WCPO 9 sports director John Popovich; retired WCPO 9 sports anchor Dennis Janson; and former Cincinnati Enquirer deputy sports editor Jennifer Scroggins.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

