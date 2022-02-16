Biden makes an appeal to Russia for diplomacy

President Biden addressed the American people and the world Tuesday vowing to "give diplomacy every chance" to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. His talk comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin said some of his troops were returning to base. But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there were no signs of a Russian de-escalation and American officials had not verified Russia's claim.

Today on Cincinnati Edition, we take a historic look at the tensions between Russia and the Ukraine. Stephen Norris, Ph.d., Walter E. Havighurst Professor of Russian History at Miami University, says that Putin consistently argues that Ukrainians and Russians are one people. "He decries how ‘our spiritual unity has also been attacked’ and concludes that ‘true sovereignty’ in Ukraine can only be through a partnership with Russia because ‘we are one people.’ "

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Miami University Walter E. Havighurst Professor of Russian History and Havighurst Center for Russian and Post-Soviet Studies director Stephen Norris, Ph.d.; and Harvard University Ukrainian Research Institute Temerty Contemporary Ukraine Program Director Emily Channell-Justice, Ph.d. Dr. Channell-Justice was a Havighurst Fellow and Visiting Assistant Professor of International Studies at Miami University from 2016-19.

