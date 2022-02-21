Greater Cincinnati Foundation has sharpened its focus on issues of racial equity. Here's how

For nearly 60 years, Greater Cincinnati Foundation has focused on making the community stronger by linking donors and their money to the region’s needs.

The foundation has focused more keenly on Greater Cincinnati’s racial inequities in recent years, with initiatives such as All-In Cincinnati and a Racial Justice Fund to advance fairness and justice, particularly in the Black community.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the foundation’s racial equity work are Greater Cincinnati Foundation Racial Justice Fund Director Michael Coffey; Greater Cincinnati Foundation President and CEO Ellen Katz; and All-In Cincinnati Executive Director Denisha Porter.

