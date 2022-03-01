© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Does the Cincinnati Park Board need reform? Some advocates think so

Published March 1, 2022 at 4:01 AM EST
Burnet Woods
KEITH LANSER
/
Wikimedia Commons
Burnet Woods, one of the city's largest parks, has been the subject of controversy over the last year due to two proposals to erect buildings there. Both failed.

Over the last few years, moves by the Cincinnati Park Board have caused fevered debate among some who have interest in the fate of the city's parks.

A group concerned about the fate of Burnet Woods, one of the city's largest parks, commissioned a study last year diving deep into the history of the city's park board, looking at how other cities administer their parks, and making recommendations about how to reform the board. Those suggestions include ways to restructure the board and how it is appointed, changing how much power it has, or even dissolving it entirely and putting the parks directly under city administration.

But not everyone agrees with those suggestions. Cincinnati Edition reached out to Cincinnati Parks for comment, but did not hear back by air time.

Joining us to talk about the Cincinnati Park Board are Preserve Burnet Woods board member and University of Cincinnati Zane Miller Chair of Urban History David Stradling; local author and historian Alyssa McClanahan; and University of Cincinnati Community Design Center Niehoff Urban Studio Director Francis Russell.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionCincinnati Park Board
Stay Connected