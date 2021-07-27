-
The Cincinnati Park Board has approved a $6.9 million contract to expand Smale Riverfront Park. It will also serve as the outdoor concert area for the new…
Updated: 5:00 p.m.The Cincinnati Park Board met Tuesday afternoon and accepted the resignation of Parks Director Wade Walcutt after a little more than two…
Cincinnati City Council voted Wednesday to approve a controversial appointment to the city's Park Board.Council voted 5-2 to approve Mayor John Cranley's…
Two teens are killed and 12 others shot at a high school in southwest Kentucky. Mayor John Cranley says he will continue his efforts to remove Cincinnati…
Cincinnati Park Board President Dianne Rosenberg and her attorney Paul De Marco are claiming victory after a Hamilton County Judge said she can remain in…
Cincinnati Council has approved a controversial appointment to the city's park board, and the issue may end up in court.Mayor John Cranley selected Jim…
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines. This week we'll get an update on the review…
Ohio Auditor Dave Yost's annual audit of Cincinnati finances found what he says are some major problems in how the Cincinnati Park Board handles its…
The film Trees in Trouble tells the story of America's urban and community forests,their history, their growing importance to our health, economy and…
Cincinnati’s Park system is getting more national recognition in “The Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore” index released Wednesday. Cincinnati received 4.5…