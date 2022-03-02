What can Whoopi Goldberg's comment teach us about when race and anti-Semitism collide?

When Whoopi Goldberg said last month that the Holocaust was not about race, her comments sparked both criticism and deep discussion about the meaning of race and the intersection of race and anti-Semitism.

That intersection is also at the core of a new leadership program in Cincinnati called Leaders in Light.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how racism and anti-Semitism collide — and what Leaders in Light is all about — are Dimensions Educational Consulting CEO Yavilah McCoy and the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s Jewish Community Relations Council Director Jackie Congedo.

Cincinnati Edition Host Lucy May is a member of the inaugural Leaders in Light cohort.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

