What can Whoopi Goldberg's comment teach us about when race and anti-Semitism collide?

Published March 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Last month, Goldberg was suspended for two weeks as co-host of “The View” because of what the head of ABC News called her “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jews and the Holocaust. ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the decision Tuesday, Feb. 1, saying despite an apology by Goldberg she wanted the host to take the time to “reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

When Whoopi Goldberg said last month that the Holocaust was not about race, her comments sparked both criticism and deep discussion about the meaning of race and the intersection of race and anti-Semitism.

That intersection is also at the core of a new leadership program in Cincinnati called Leaders in Light.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how racism and anti-Semitism collide — and what Leaders in Light is all about — are Dimensions Educational Consulting CEO Yavilah McCoy and the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s Jewish Community Relations Council Director Jackie Congedo.

Cincinnati Edition Host Lucy May is a member of the inaugural Leaders in Light cohort.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

