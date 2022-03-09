Indian Hill native Daniel Strunk competes on 'Survivor'

When season 42 of Survivor premiers on CBS Wednesday night one of the castaways competing on the show will be Indian Hill native Daniel Strunk. The Indian Hill High School alum has been watching the show since he was a kid, he says it was a family activity. Now Strunk will compete along with 17 others in Fiji, scavenging for food, and trying his hand at challenges.

Strunk was a survivor long before he joined the show. He was a childhood leukemia survivor. He talks with Cincinnati Edition about how watching Survivor as a child helped him through his chemotherapy at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Daniel Strunk joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the show.

