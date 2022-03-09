Prepare to take flight with a new exhibit at the Lloyd Library

The Lloyd Library and Museum takes flight with a new exhibit that pays tribute to naturalists, artists and bird lovers. On the Wing: An Illustrated Chapter on Birds explores a little-know part the Lloyd's collect with ornithology books and colorful bird field guides. The exhibit begins with the earliest natural history of America, presented alongside specimens of now extinct birds, courtesy of the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Several programs through June complement the exhibit along with paintings of birds by sister-artists Alex and Shea Warnick. On the Wing: An Illustrated Chapter on Birds opens March 11. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the exhibit are Lloyd Library and Museum executive director Patricia Van Skaik; and Cincinnati Museum Center curator of zoology Heather Farrington.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

