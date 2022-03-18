Controversial density ordinance dies, Reds trade away key players, plus more top stories

After a contentious public comment, a controversial ordinance died in a Cincinnati Council committee this week. The move would have increased density limits for certain zoning types throughout the city, but in a 5-2 decision, it was voted down.

Also this week, Cincinnati Council — in a rare move — voted down a tax abatement for a commercial development. The Swensons Drive-In Restaurant and a strip mall in Oakley will not get an eight-year abatement. WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello and Cincinnati Enquirer City Hall Reporter Sharon Coolidge explain how the decision reflects a promise this council campaigned on.

It won't be until next year before former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder goes on trial for public corruption charges. Householder is now set to go on trial January 23, 2023. And even though he's expelled, it hasn't kept him from seeking to influence legislation. Text messages the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau obtained through a public records request show Householder urged lawmakers to kill a privacy bill. USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau Reporter Laura Bischoff has the responses to those messages.

This week saw the Reds trade away key players. First it was right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins. Then came All-Star left fielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez to the Seattle Mariners. Reds historian John Erardi has more on the trades and WCPO Anchor and Reporter Evan Millward is following the fan reaction on social media with calls for a boycott and Bob Castellini to sell the team.

Plus, Jerry Springer is retiring for TV. After a 40 year run Springer says he'd like to try out retirement while he's still healthy. WVXU Media Beat Reporter John Kiesewetter has the interview with Jerry on his 50-year run in public life.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

