Cincinnati looks to make big updates to its 15-year-old Green Cincinnati Plan

For the last decade and a half, the city of Cincinnati has been working to mitigate its carbon footprint, prepare for the effects of climate change and improve the quality of the local environment with a comprehensive plan for all things ecological.

Every five years, the city updates that plan, and officials are already gearing up to make some big changes this time around. Among them: making the city's large fleet of vehicles entirely electric by 2035.

The city is collecting public input for other parts of the plan, which it hopes to unveil this time next year.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the planning effort are City of Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability Sustainability Director Ollie Kroner; Cincinnati City Council Climate, Environment and Infrastructure Committee Chair Meeka Owens; and Groundwork Ohio River Valley Co-Executive Director Tanner Yess.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: