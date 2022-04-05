The evolving role of the secretary of state after the attacks on the 2020 election

Races to be a state's chief election official are taking on new significance after the 2020 election and former President DonaldTrump's push to overturn the results. This year, 27 secretaries of state will be elected nationwide and will hold power in the 2024 election. That's why this year, those races have been thrust into the national spotlight.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the evolving role of the secretary of state are Former Secretary of State of Kentucky and Frost Brown Todd LLC Member Trey Grayson; and University of Cincinnati Political Science Associate Professor David Niven Ph.d.

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: