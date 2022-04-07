Lecture honoring one of Cincinnati's greatest historians focuses on the future of cities

Like a number of cities, Cincinnati's population is climbing. It has weathered a once-a-century pandemic and is seeing a booming real estate market and vibrant cultural life. But there are also big challenges — pervasive poverty, changing trends in business and lifestyle, and the looming impact of climate change. So, what's next for cities like Cincinnati?

A lecture Thursday night by famed Columbia University urban historian Ken Jackson will attempt to answer that very question. To do it, he'll rely on lessons from the past, including those unearthed by another preeminent thinker on cities — the late Zane L. Miller, who taught and researched at the University of Cincinnati.

Miller was one of the nation's brightest urban historians, teaching and researching for decades during the 20th century. Since 2016, the university has held an annual talk in his honor.

The talk, put together by the University of Cincinnati History Department and UC's Center for the City, happens tonight at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Jackson joins Cincinnati Edition for a preview of his lecture. Center for the City Director Dr. Anne Delano Steinert and Xavier University History Professor Dr. John Fairfield also join us to talk about the past, present and future of Cincinnati.

