Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati presents a pair of one-woman shows exploring race

Playing at the Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati are a pair of one-acts that explore race. Isaiah Reaves’ "I Shall Not Be Moved" gets its premiere, while "Your Negro Tour Guide" is an updated revival based on Kathy Y. Wilson’s former CityBeat column. Both are one-woman shows starring actor Torie Wiggins.

"I Shall Not Be Moved" is the story of Reaves' grandmother, Betty Daniels Rosemond, a Freedom Rider in the 1960s. "Your Negro Tour Guide" was created by Wiggins and director Jeff Griffin.

"I Shall Not Be Moved" and "Your Negro Tour Guide" are presented as a double bill through May 7.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the performances are playwright Isaiah Reaves; and writer Kathy Y. Wilson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

