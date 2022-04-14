© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

From training to diet to vet care, we're talking all things pets!

Published April 14, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
dog-4633734_1920.jpg
Pixabay.com
/

Pets can bring so much joy to our homes when they arrive. We all want to ease the transition into a new family and help them adjust. From training to finding the right vet and meal plan, there is plenty to do to start your relationship off right.

Today on Cincinnati Edition we answer your questions about your pets. Joining the conversation are UCAN Non-profit Pet Care Clinic Veterinarian Dr. Amanda Steffen; Patience for Cats Founder and Associate Certified Cat Behavior Consultant Patience Fisher; and Dog Abilities Owner and Certified Professional Dog Trainer Dae Grodin.

You can join the conversation by calling 513-419-7100 or emailing talk@wvxu.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionanimals
Stay Connected