The trees and flowers are in full bloom, the bees are buzzing and spring gardening is in full swing. Timing is everything in this weather. Which vegetables can be planted before the last frost and which should be planted after? We’ll discuss the frost-free date and when you can you move your houseplants outside.

It’s a full hour of the gardening show, plus your questions at 513-419-7100 or Talk@wvxu.org. Joining Cincinnati Edition are Boone County Cooperative Extension Agent David Koester; Isaiah 55, Inc. Founder and CEO Shannon Carr; Turner Farm Community Garden Program Director and Homeadow Song Farm Co-overseer Peter Huttinger; and Madison Tree Care & Landscaping Vice President and CEO Jon Butcher.

