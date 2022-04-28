A chaotic Senate primary, Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, plus more with the Political Junkie

J.D. Vance, once a staunch critic of Donald Trump, now has the former president’s endorsement in a chaotic Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio. With the May primary fast approaching, will that nod clear the path for Vance — or only foment further vitriol?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is dodging questions after he denied a New York Times report that he told associates he would tell President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6 insurrection. The Times later released a recording of a Jan. 10, 2021call in which McCarthy says he'll recommend Trump resign. The controversy comes as the GOP is expected to regain a majority in the House in November's midterms. What does this mean for McCarthy as he angles to be speaker?

Elon Musk is set to take over Twitter in a $44 billion deal. As Musk sets his sights on loosening restrictions, questions fly about the billionaire’s influence over public discourse. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO describes himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has criticized what he sees as excessive moderation on online platforms. This is earning him the support of many conservatives while others worry that relaxing the rules could lead to the spread of misinformation. So what will the era of Elon Musk look like for the social media platform?

It’s our full hour with the Political Junkie and your questions at 513-419-7100 or Talk@wvxu.org.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are the Political Junkie Ken Rudin; and University of Cincinnati Political Science Associate Professor David Niven, Ph.D.

