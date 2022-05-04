The effort in Ohio to block gender transition for youth

Nationwide, GOP lawmakers have put forth a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills this year. The proposals run the gamut from barring transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams to restricting discussion of LGBTQ topics in public schools. In Ohio, a bill was introduced in October to prevent gender-affirming care for youth.

The Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act is co-sponsored by Reps. Gary Click and Diane Grendell. They said they were unavailable for an interview when Cincinnati Edition reached out to them. But Rep. Click, in testimony he gave in February, said “Gender affirmation therapy is a type of therapy that is supported by intimidation, fear, manipulation and isolation rather than education, information and patience.”

Opponents of the bill say decisions about what kind of care is suitable for a young person should be made by the young person and their parents, in consultation with medical experts.

The Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, or H.B. 454, underwent sponsor testimony in its first hearing in February. It’s awaiting another hearing in the Families, Aging and Human Services committee. Bills must be heard a minimum of three times in committee to be voted on.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss H.B. 454 are Living with Change Co-founder Jessica Cicchinelli; and GLSEN Greater Cincinnati Lead Trainer Shawn Jeffers.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: