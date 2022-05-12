Disconnected Democracy asks where democracy is working and where it's not

In a time of polarization, we’re asking Ohioans what matters and searching for what connects us. For the last few weeks, reporters across the state have sought out perspectives from everyday residents on the issues. Where is democracy working and where is it not? Where is the common ground?

Today on the program, Cincinnati Edition teams up with two other public media organizations to bring you a special program as part of the Ohio Newsroom’s new collaborative project called: Disconnected Democracy.

You’ll hear Lucy May’s conversation with people in the state who are trying to increase diverse representation in their local communities by staying civically active and preserving Black history.

Then Rick Jackson, host of The Sound of Ideas on WKSU, Ideastream Public Media, brings us a discussion with a Republican voter living in a blue county, and a Democrat living in a predominately red county, about staying engaged when your vote counts less.

Ann Fischer, host of All Sides with Ann Fisher on WOSU, rounds out the hour by talking to reporters from the series about lessons learned on the state of our democracy in Ohio.

Disconnected Democracy is a collaboration of the Ohio Newsroom.