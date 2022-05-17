His family spent World War II in an internment camp. Now this Cincinnatian works to ensure history doesn't repeat itself

Cincinnati native Dennis Kato's family survived America's Japanese internment camps during World War II, but it wasn't until years later he began learning the details of those sites.

Now he researches the camps and tells the story via lectures — including a recent appearance at the Harriet Beecher Stowe House — and through a Facebook group called Beyond Barbed Wire. Kato delves into the painful history and shares it in the hopes our country never repeats the grave injustice of imprisoning its own citizens based on their country of origin.

Kato joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his research and his own family's history.

