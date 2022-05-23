© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Two years into the pandemic, Greater Cincinnati arts and cultural institutions persevere

Published May 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
The Holocaust & Humanity Center.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected local arts organizations, and how are they adapting as the pandemic wears on?

Leaders from three arts and cultural institutions join Cincinnati Edition to talk about the challenges they've faced and the new insights they've discovered. They also discuss a recent round of federal pandemic assistance funding administered by ArtsWave and Hamilton County and how it helps arts organizations fulfill their missions during such a difficult time.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are ArtsWave CEO and President Alecia Kintner; Cincinnati Boychoir Artistic Director Jason Alexander Holmes; Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center CEO Sarah Weiss; and Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Producing Artistic Director Lynn Meyer.

