© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Our panel of experts answer your pet questions

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
cat-g746b0dac2_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

The four-legged members of our family bring so much joy. They also bring lots of questions, from what to feed them to how to introduce a new pet into the family.

We’re answering your questions on Cincinnati Edition with our monthly pet show and our panel of experts. Plus it’s kitten season! We’ll talk about how spring is the time when more kittens are born and how local shelters are preparing for the influx.

Joining the program are SPCA Cincinnati Vice President of Medical Services Jennifer Smith, DVM; The Joanie Bernard Foundation and Ten Movement Board of Trustees Chair Deborah Cribbs; and Paws Look Listen Owner and Certified Professional Dog Trainer Nick Hof.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected