Our panel of experts answer your pet questions

The four-legged members of our family bring so much joy. They also bring lots of questions, from what to feed them to how to introduce a new pet into the family.

We’re answering your questions on Cincinnati Edition with our monthly pet show and our panel of experts. Plus it’s kitten season! We’ll talk about how spring is the time when more kittens are born and how local shelters are preparing for the influx.

Joining the program are SPCA Cincinnati Vice President of Medical Services Jennifer Smith, DVM; The Joanie Bernard Foundation and Ten Movement Board of Trustees Chair Deborah Cribbs; and Paws Look Listen Owner and Certified Professional Dog Trainer Nick Hof.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: