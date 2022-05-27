Ohio gun bills, baby formula shortage, and more top stories

As the nation grapples with the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, here locally it brings back memories of other tragedies. In 2019 a crowd called on Gov. Mike DeWine to “do something” after a mass shooting in Dayton. Three years later, at least 28 bills have been introduced this legislative session that would change how Ohioans purchase, carry and use firearms. USA Today Network Ohio Bureau Reporter Anna Staver has the breakdown along party lines.

Cincinnati has five police districts but it used to have more, and soon it could have less. The city is considering reducing the number of districts which could help avoid the cost of replacing the District 5 headquarters. WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello has more on the city manager’s request for a facilities master plan.

A shortage of baby formula continues to impact families across the nation. Lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday to get at how the shortage happened and why the federal government didn’t act sooner. Formula maker Abbott shut down its Michigan factory and issued a recall in February after two babies died and several became ill from a bacteria. Cincinnati Enquirer Heroin Epidemic Reporter Terry DeMio looks at how low-income parents are disproportionately impacted.

