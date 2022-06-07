Greater Cincinnati says goodbye to some of its hyper-local suburban newspapers

The last issues of Community Press newspapers — such as the Western Hills Press — went out May 25.

With them went a bit of the connective tissue tying together the communities they served — places where residents could find news about their local municipal governments, social events, local history and community issues. Their absence leaves a void in suburban communities that often receive less coverage from larger media outlets.

We’ll talk with historian and former editor at the Western Hills Press Greg Hand about the paper’s history and to University of Cincinnati Journalism Professor Jeffrey Blevins about the importance of small, hyper-local news outlets.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

