Kevin Flynn to testify against P.G. Sittenfeld, Cheviot declares Pride Month, and more top stories

Former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld’s public corruption trial begins June 21 and a flurry of pre-trial motions are coming in. Federal prosecutors intend to call former Cincinnati City Council member Kevin Flynn to testify, and that has Sittenfeld’s attorneys seeking to ban Flynn’s testimony. WCPO 9 I-Team Reporter Paula Christian explains how both the defense and prosecutors have their laundry list of testimony they want excluded from trial.

Rush hour parking restrictions are meant to ease traffic congestion on city streets but they could go away in Cincinnati. Some Cincinnati council members want to eliminate the restrictions city-wide and they have put forth a motion asking the administration to study the idea. WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello has more on how it could be a low-cost way to improve pedestrian safety.

Cheviot City Council passed a resolution this week to officially declare June as Pride Month in the city. The 5-1 vote was not without turmoil. While many community members who spoke at the meeting were in support of the resolution, the lone "no" vote on council was a vocal critic with controversial social media posts leading up to the meeting. Cincinnati Enquirer Regional Politics Reporter Scott Wartman describes Councilmember Brian Smyth’s outspoken opposition at the meeting.

As the baby formula shortage continues to distress parents, it can be particularly hard on low-income families. But help may be on the way for parents in Ohio. WVXU Education Reporter Cory Sharber shows how the WIC program can complicate the formula shortage for families and the waiver Gov. Mike DeWine is asking for so that families have more options.

