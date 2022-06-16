Gun reform is top of mind for many local officials

As of June 13, Ohio is now one of 25 states that allows, or will soon allow, people to carry concealed handguns without a permit. Under the new law no training is required and those carrying aren’t required to inform an officer about their weapon unless asked.

Gun safety advocates and some members of law enforcement have spoken out against the law. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says it makes it harder for law enforcement to prevent gun crimes. She says it endangers law enforcement and the community.

Ohio Fraternal Order of Police Director of Governmental Affairs Michael Weinman is a retired Columbus Police officer who was shot in the line of duty and paralyzed in 1998. He testified before the Ohio House of Representatives Government Oversight Committee in 2021 about why the FOP opposes HB 227 the bill that eliminates the need for a concealed carry license. He said it creates a threat to officer safety.

While gun safety advocates are speaking out in Ohio about the new concealed carry law, at the federal level a bipartisan deal is being negotiated that some say could bring modest gun reform. Whitney Austin, a survivor of Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Bank mass shooting, was in the nation’s capital yesterday.

She spoke with senators about legislation that combines new gun restrictions with spending on mental health and school security. Austin is the founder of Whitney/Strong which is focused on ending gun violence through data-driven, responsible gun ownership solutions.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun legislation at the federal level are Ohio Fraternal Order of Police Director of Governmental Affairs Michael Weinman; Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey; and Whitney/Strong Founder and Executive Director Whitney Austin.

