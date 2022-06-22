Helpers wanted: Greater Cincinnati fire departments have hundreds eligible to retire

The city of Cincinnati alone has more than 300 firefighters who are eligible to retire whenever they want.

At the same time, fewer people are applying to become Cincinnati firefighters, according to the union that represents them.

And Cincinnati is not alone. Other communities in the Tri-State also are facing a shortage of firefighters and paramedics.

To combat the problem, the Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS is starting a new Cadet Program for people between the ages of 14 and 18. Young people can register online for an information night scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 22.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the firefighter shortage and what’s happening to address it are Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 President Matt Alter and Colerain Township firefighter and paramedic A.J. Coley.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

