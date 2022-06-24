The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, what are the legal and societal implications?

For 50 years, and until now, Americans lived with federal protections for abortion access in all 50 states. But that ended today, when the Supreme Court of the United States released a decision that effectively overturned its 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade.

In a 6-3 vote in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court ruled in favor of a strict Mississippi abortion law. That likely represents an enormous shift in America’s cultural and political landscape.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the decision are Pro Choice Ohio Deputy Director Jaime Miracle; Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati Executive Director Laura Strietmann; University of Cincinnati College of Law Dean Verna Williams; and University of Cincinnati Associate Professor of Sociology and Ohio Policy Evaluation Network Co-Principal Investigator Danielle Bessett, Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

