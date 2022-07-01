Ky.'s abortion ban temporarily blocked, Sittenfeld trial postponed and more top stories

After the Supreme Court’s struck down Roe v. Wade, ruling in a case out of Mississippi, lawsuits are cropping up around the nation against states’ new restrictive abortion bans. Ohio's abortion providers filed suit against the state’s new ban on abortions after six weeks. In Kentucky a judge just granted a temporary restraining order blocking the state’s ban on abortions.

Meanwhile Cincinnati City Hall is acting to make abortion more accessible. Council voted to repeal an ordinance prohibiting insurance coverage for elective abortions. And soon city employees could be reimbursed for travel costs associated with getting an abortion. USA Today Network Ohio Bureau Reporter Jessie Balmert; The Courier Journal Senior Reporter Deborah Yetter; and WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello discuss the changing landscape in Ohio and Kentucky.

Former Cincinnati City Councilmember P.G. Sittenfeld’s public corruption trial is postponed due to a “COVID-related issue.” But it’s been a week of explosive testimony in the courtroom. WCPO 9 I-Team Reporter Paula Christian has details on the alleged aggressive push for a development deal and campaign donations.

Even before COVID turned public education upside down, the Forest Hills School Board experienced its share of contention. Now it faces a new lawsuit about a policy it passed on teaching race issues. Students, parents and teachers in the district have filed suit against the board over its “culture of kindness” resolution. The new policy limits critical race theory in the classroom. Cincinnati Enquirer Education Reporter Madeline Mitchell has details on what’s in the policy and the protests outside Wednesday’s meeting.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: