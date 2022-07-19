Our experts answer your questions about keeping your pets cool this summer

It has been brutally hot outside and while you’re trying to stay cool, extreme heat also can be dangerous for your pets. What’s the safest way to walk your dogs in the summer and how can you offer outdoor cats protection from the blazing sun?

On Cincinnati Edition we hear tips for keeping your pets safe and cool this summer. Plus, we answer all of your other pet questions with our experts.

Joining the show are SPCA Cincinnati Vice President of Medical Services Jennifer Smith, DVM; Paws Look Listen Owner and certified professional dog trainer Nick Hof; Patience for Cats Founder and Associate Certified Cat Behavior Consultant Patience Fisher.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: