Cincinnati Edition

As our area sees its first cases of monkeypox, experts share what you should know

Published August 4, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee of experts to determine if the expanding monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread outside its usual zones should be considered an international public health emergency.

As the global COVID-19 pandemic wears on, the spread of another virus is causing some concern among epidemiologists. A small number of cases of monkeypox have already popped up in our region.

But what is monkeypox? What kinds of symptoms does it cause and how dangerous is it? How worried should a public already weary from a global pandemic be about this new contagion? And what do we need to do to protect ourselves?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to answer these questions and more are UC Health Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Jennifer Forrester and Cincinnati Health Department Medical Director Dr. Denise Saker.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

