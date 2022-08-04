As our area sees its first cases of monkeypox, experts share what you should know

As the global COVID-19 pandemic wears on, the spread of another virus is causing some concern among epidemiologists. A small number of cases of monkeypox have already popped up in our region.

But what is monkeypox? What kinds of symptoms does it cause and how dangerous is it? How worried should a public already weary from a global pandemic be about this new contagion? And what do we need to do to protect ourselves?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to answer these questions and more are UC Health Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Jennifer Forrester and Cincinnati Health Department Medical Director Dr. Denise Saker.

