Abortion illegal in Kentucky again, Kentuckians sift through flood debris, and more top stories

Abortion is banned again in Kentucky after a ruling this week by a Court of Appeals judge. Now lawyers for the state’s two abortion providers have asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate a lower court’s injunction against the laws so that abortion care can continue. LINK NKY Government and Politics Reporter Mark Payne has the latest and breaks down a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would remove the right to abortion.

Flooding in Eastern Kentucky claims dozens of lives, destroys homes and infrastructure and leaves thousands without water. Ohio Valley Resource & WMMT Economic Transition Reporter Katie Myers files her reports from Whitesburg, Ky., where her radio station was impacted by the flood.

While Kentucky voters will decide on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would remove the right to an abortion, in Ohio, abortion rights advocates are considering an amendment to the state’s constitution. We won’t see an amendment on the November ballot but Ohioans could vote on abortion in 2023. As USA Today Network Ohio Bureau Reporter Jessie Balmert reports Kansas voters were the first test of how Americans may respond to having abortion on the ballot.

Another Cincinnati police officer is caught using a racial slur. Two weeks after body camera caught Officer Rose Valentino using a racial slur while driving, a co-worker caught Officer Kelly Drach using a slur on two separate occasions. Cincinnati Enquirer Breaking News Reporter Cameron Knight says Mayor Aftab Pureval is calling for a zero tolerance policy.

Fiona the hippo is now officially a big sister. Mom Bibi delivered a new calf Wednesday night at the Cincinnati Zoo. The calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did, who was born premature. WVXU Senior Editor and Reporter Tana Weingartner was at the zoo Thursday to find out more on how mom and baby are doing.

