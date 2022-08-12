Armed man killed after trying to breach FBI office, plus more top stories

An armed man in body armor was shot and killed by police Thursday after he tried to breach the FBI field office in Kenwood and then fled the scene, exchanging gunfire with police. NPR is reporting that according to a law enforcement official the man, identified as Ricky Shiffer, may have been present at the Capitol on the day of the January 6 insurrection. NPR has not verified that he had any involvement with Jan. 6. There have been growing threats in recent days against FBI agents and offices across the country since federal agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. WVXU Reporter and All Things Considered Host Bill Rinehart will give listeners the latest on the situation.

Authorities have arrested two people suspected in a mass shooting that injured nine people Sunday on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. We'll get an update on that from WCPO Senior Reporter Larry Seward.

There's a legal dustup brewing over Ohio's opioid settlement money; Ohio health leaders are sounding alarms about the rising number of monkeypox cases; debates for the Ohio gubernatorial race are in flux; and the races to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Ohio Supreme Court are heating up. Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and Statehouse News Bureau Reporter and Producer Jo Ingles fill us in on all of those stories.

Plus, a solution to the Brent Spence Bridge's capacity troubles could be at hand — but traffic relief for the region likely means at least one family will lose their longtime Northern Kentucky home. Cincinnati Enquirer Northern Kentucky Reporter Jolene Almendarez has the story.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

