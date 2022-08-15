Some Ohio lawmakers want to change the state's statute of limitations in cases of rape or wrongful conviction

When a crime is committed in Ohio, there’s usually a limit on how long afterward a person can be charged for it.

But state lawmakers are pushing to change that for rape and sexual assault cases.

And another coming bill would strike the state’s statute of limitations on crimes after a person is wrongfully convicted. Proponents say that would allow prosecutors to go after the actual perpetrators of those crimes.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about why Ohio's statute of limitations should be changed in those cases are State Rep. Jessica Miranda and State Rep. Kristin Boggs.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

