As school year starts, Ohio teachers can now carry guns in class with less training

This school year, teachers in Ohio will be able to carry a gun into class after 24 hours of training. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill allowing for the new, lower training requirement after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Ohio is among at least 29 states that allow individuals other than police or security officials to carry guns on school grounds, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. So what are the experiences of Ohio teachers who are undergoing this training? And will carrying a gun make their classrooms safer?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss arming teachers are The New York Times National Education Reporter Sarah Mervosh, who wrote about Ohio’s new law; and Florida State University College of Criminology and Criminal Justice Assistant Professor Emma Fridel, Ph.d. whose study examines the effects of household gun ownership and concealed carry legislation on the rates of mass shootings and firearm homicides.

