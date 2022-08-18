It's time to get started on your fall garden. Experts share what to do now

As summer is winding down, it’s the perfect time to get to work on your fall garden. With cooler temperatures there are a whole host of low-maintenance crops including beets, broccoli and spinach to plant for the season. We have tips for a productive fall garden.

Fall is also a great time to feed your lawn. Fertilizing your lawn can help fight weeds and strengthens grasses for the winter ahead. We have tips on the ideal time for fertilizing.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to answer all of your gardening questions are Campbell County Extension Office Extension Agent of Horticulture Sarah Imbus; and Madison Tree Care & Landscaping, Inc Vice President and CEO Jon Butcher.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

