The latest in the Sittenfeld saga, UC's housing shortage and more top stories

It's back-to-school time. And in 2022, that means headaches we wouldn't have even thought about in the past.

How worried should you be about your children getting monkeypox at school? And what districts are bringing new funding to bear on increased safety and security measures? Plus, the University of Cincinnati has struggled with a very 2022 problem this back to school season — its own housing shortage. Cincinnati Enquirer Education Reporter Madeline Mitchell will talk about all of those issues.

Even though a jury has convicted former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld, the saga isn't over. Cincinnati Business Courier Columnist and Reporter Chris Wetterich tells us about the latest wrinkles in the case — including a letter revealing that Sittenfeld knew his arrest was coming beforehand.

Wetterich will also discuss $20 million in funding earmarked for new bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, along with other improvements, in long-neglected parts of the West End, Queensgate and Lower Price Hill.

Next, WVXU's own Becca Costello will share the latest news on safety initiatives along Main Street in Cincinnati after nine people were shot and injured there earlier this month. Some of those safety measures have caused controversy among those who frequent the busy entertainment and residential area. Costello will also give us the latest on the city's search for a new city manager.

And finally, one Ohio organization has one of the country's largest collections of Native American artifacts. And by federal law, they're required to return them to indigenous groups. WVXU Senior Editor and Reporter Tana Weingartner tells us why that's taking quite a long time — and what other local organizations also have these important items and remains.

Weingartner will also share some news about a new flavor of Girl Scout cookie coming soon to a troop near you. And, she'll tell us all about the latest addition to the Cincinnati Zoo's hippo family.

