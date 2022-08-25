What's in store for the midterm elections, ongoing Trump scrutiny and more with the Political Junkie

August has been a busy month in politics land.

Fallout continues from the news that agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched former President Donald Trump's home. And revelations from the hearings about the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol are still echoing through the political landscape.

Meanwhile, there's a midterm election speeding our way, kicking up plenty of its own news as it approaches. How will both parties fare in that contest? How will some recent big moves by the Biden administration — including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and student debt relief — impact Democrats' chances? And what interesting details are emerging from key races?

And finally, there are still plenty of COVID-19 cases out there in the world — and now we have to worry about monkeypox as well. But you might not know that from the political discourse. Will those health concerns — and the coming departure of chief medical advisor to the president Anthony Fauci have political implications?

The Political Junkie Ken Rudin and Northern Kentucky University Associate Professor of Political Science Ryan Salzman will consider these questions and more on Cincinnati Edition.

