The new omicron boosters are available, when should you get one?

Published September 9, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
vaccine.jpg

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now approved the new omicron boosters. The Pfizer and BioNTech shot is authorized for people as young as 12 and the Moderna vaccine is for those 18 and older.

Many people have questions about the new vaccines including when is the best time to get it and how effective is it. We’ll answer those questions and more on Cincinnati Edition.

Guest:

  • Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, Physician, Vice Chairman of Clinical Research, Department of Medicine, Professor of Infectious Diseases, UC Health

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

