Cincinnati Edition

Fall is here. Is your garden ready?

Published September 22, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
garlic-gd7bb9c3b3_1920.jpg

Fall has arrived. Is your garden ready for the season? Now is a great time to plant garlic and plant spring bulbs. It’s also time to prepare your plants for the winter. There’s plenty of work outdoors to keep you busy.

Our gardening experts join Cincinnati Edition with advice for the season and to answer you questions at 513-419-7100 and Talk@wvxu.org.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

