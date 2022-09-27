FotoFocus sets a record with this year's biennial

The largest photography and lens-based art biennial in America returns with exhibits in Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton. The 2022 FotoFocus Biennial has a record number of 90 venues with more than 600 artists, curators and partners.

The theme of this year is "World Record," which considers photography’s extensive record of life on earth, humankind’s impact on the natural world, and the choices we now face as a global community.

On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at two of the exhibitions: "America," at The Weston Art Gallery, features the work of artist Michael Coppage; and "Free as they want to be: Artists Committed to Memory," a group exhibition at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Guests:



Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth, FotoFocus Biennial director



Michael Coppage, artist, "America" exhibition at The Weston Art Gallery



Cheryl Finley, co-curator of "Free as they want to be," director, The Atlanta University Center Art History and Curatorial Studies Collective, distinguished visiting professor of Art History, Spelman College



