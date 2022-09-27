Friendship Force welcomes students from Suriname and Jordan

Students from Jordan, in the Middle East, and Suriname, in South America, visited Cincinnati recently as part of a program operated by the United States Congress and State Department.

They stayed with local families who are members of an organization called Friendship Force of Greater Cincinnati — and the students took part in a series of activities to experience life in a U.S. city.

They join Cincinnati Edition to discuss their visit, what they learned here and what they taught their hosts.

Guests:



Patricia Lehman, co-president, Friendship Force of Greater Cincinnati



Shae Amitkiran of Suriname



Siba Al Jarrah, student from Jordan



Tala Abu Rmeileh, student from Jordan



