© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Examining DeSantis's response to Hurricane Ian and more top stories in politics

Published September 29, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
ron desantis
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla. DeSantis was updating residents of the path of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in the news briefing that “the impact of the storm is going to be enormous,” adding, “it’s going to be a tragic event in many ways.”

And in many ways, DeSantis’s response in the aftermath of Ian will be watched, as will President Biden’s. How will they work together to get aid to the state? Other elected officials have experienced praise and criticism for their disaster response. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie faced criticism for what was initially his political strength — his handling of Superstorm Sandy.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the politics of hurricanes, the countdown to the midterms and former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal troubles.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected