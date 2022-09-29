Examining DeSantis's response to Hurricane Ian and more top stories in politics

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in the news briefing that “the impact of the storm is going to be enormous,” adding, “it’s going to be a tragic event in many ways.”

And in many ways, DeSantis’s response in the aftermath of Ian will be watched, as will President Biden’s. How will they work together to get aid to the state? Other elected officials have experienced praise and criticism for their disaster response. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie faced criticism for what was initially his political strength — his handling of Superstorm Sandy.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the politics of hurricanes, the countdown to the midterms and former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal troubles.

Guests:



Ken Rudin, political journalist, The Political Junkie podcast



Kimberly Conger, Ph.d., associate professor of political science, School of Public and International Affairs, University of Cincinnati

