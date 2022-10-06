A renowned historian discusses the impact — good and bad — universities have on communities

We often see the nation's universities as a positive force — educating young minds, producing research that furthers the human condition and, on a more practical level, serving as top employers in many cities.

But Trinity College Professor, author and historian Dr. Davarian Baldwin argues there is another side to the contemporary university: extreme power that significantly influences the shape and feel of our cities. Baldwin argues in his recent book, In the Shadow of the Ivory Tower: How Universities Are Plundering Our Cities, that universities heavily influence everything from land use to housing costs to wages in many American cities, often with negative implications for the less powerful.

Baldwin will give a talk about his book at the University of Cincinnati Oct. 6. Beforehand, he'll join University of Cincinnati Zane Miller Chair of Urban History Dr. David Stradling for a conversation on Cincinnati Edition.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: