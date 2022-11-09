Control of Congress is undecided, but in the Tri-State, the results are in

The battle for Congress hangs in the balance across the nation as Republicans fall short in several key races. But while other parts of the country continue to wait for results, most races and issues have been decided in the Tri-State.

Cincinnati and Hamilton County stayed true to their blue, while Ohio’s statewide races ran red.

The results were a bit more mixed in Northern Kentucky, with conservative challengers in key judicial races losing to incumbents and Republicans sweeping many other races.

On Cincinnati Edition we’ll have the results and analysis.

Guests:



Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU



Mark Payne, politics and government reporter, LINK NKY



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: