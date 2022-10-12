2022 midterm election

-
We sit down with Democratic candidate Greg Landsman, then get analysis from our political panel. Cincinnati Edition has reached out to Congressman Steve Chabot and we have an interview with him scheduled for next week.
Early voting begins Wednesday in parts of the Tri-State. Here’s everything you should know before grabbing your ID and heading out the door.
For Democrats, there's been a significant increase in spending on ads related to abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. And in many races, Republicans have amped up their ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime. Ohio's First Congressional District race is one example.
Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance face off on the economy, abortion, politics in first of 2 Ohio U.S. Senate debatesThe candidates in Ohio's close and expensive U.S. Senate race agreed on some issues, but there were pointed jabs when they disagreed.
Gov. Mike DeWine declined our offer to join the program, so we talk with Democratic candidate Nan Whaley then our political panel breaks down the race.
The battle between U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance has been intense. The race could help decide who controls the Senate after November.
Tuesday, Oct. 11 is your last day to register to vote, whether you live in Ohio, Kentucky or IndianaIn Ohio and Indiana, early voting begins the next day, Oct. 12.
While much of the attention on this year’s races for the Ohio Supreme Court focuses on the state’s six-week abortion ban and gerrymandering, several energy and utility questions are likely to come before the Ohio Supreme Court in the next two years, including cases involving coal plant subsidies, HB 6 corruption, and renewable energy project siting.
The 'threat to democracy' is among top concerns for voters. So why aren't candidates talking about it?"It's something that is important to everyone's well-being but it's hard to see and it's hard to focus on in the moment when there are so many other issues going on," said David Niven, political science professor at the University of Cincinnati.
Early in-person voting starts Oct. 12 in Ohio, and the voter registration deadline in Kentucky is coming up even sooner.