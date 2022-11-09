© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
balance of power 2022
2022 midterm election results
Follow our live coverage of results at the local and national level.

Democrats hold on to auditor and clerk of courts seats in Hamilton County

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published November 9, 2022 at 1:20 AM EST
Brigid Kelly and Pavan Parikh
Provided
/
Brigid Kelly (left), newly elected as Hamilton County Auditor, and Pavan Parikh, newly elected as Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

Hamilton County voters elected Brigid Kelly as Auditor and Pavan Parikh as Clerk of Courts, retaining those seats for Democrats.

County Clerk of Courts

Parikh beat Republican challenger Steve Goodin with 53% of the vote, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Parikh took office in January, filling the vacancy left by now-Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.

During his time in office so far, Parikh has changed procedures to make it easier to file civil protection orders and removed some old eviction records from the public website in an effort to help tenants seeking housing.

"Let us take this resounding victory today as a validation of our vision for a justice system committed to improving transparency, increasing accessibility, and fostering innovation," Parikh said in a statement.

Learn more about Parikh's plans for the office in a pre-interview election here.

County Auditor

Brigid Kelly beat Republican challenger Tom Brinkman, a fellow member of the Ohio House of Representatives, with 52.92% of the vote.

Kelly will take over for long-time Auditor Dusty Rhodes, a Democrat set to retire when he completes his eighth term in office at the end of the year.

Learn more about Kelly's plans for the office in a pre-interview election here.

Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
