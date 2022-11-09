Democrats hold on to auditor and clerk of courts seats in Hamilton County

Hamilton County voters elected Brigid Kelly as Auditor and Pavan Parikh as Clerk of Courts, retaining those seats for Democrats.

County Clerk of Courts

Parikh beat Republican challenger Steve Goodin with 53% of the vote, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Parikh took office in January, filling the vacancy left by now-Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.

During his time in office so far, Parikh has changed procedures to make it easier to file civil protection orders and removed some old eviction records from the public website in an effort to help tenants seeking housing.

"Let us take this resounding victory today as a validation of our vision for a justice system committed to improving transparency, increasing accessibility, and fostering innovation," Parikh said in a statement.

County Auditor

Brigid Kelly beat Republican challenger Tom Brinkman, a fellow member of the Ohio House of Representatives, with 52.92% of the vote.

Kelly will take over for long-time Auditor Dusty Rhodes, a Democrat set to retire when he completes his eighth term in office at the end of the year.

