2022 midterm election results

On Nov. 8, Ohio voters chose candidates in a slate of statewide races. Republicans dominate most of them, with the only wild card being the race for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance.
-
Once his Republicans friends in the Ohio Statehouse re-drew his district to include the entire city of very blue Cincinnati, Congressman Steve Chabot should have seen the handwriting on the wall. It begs the question: Why, after more than a quarter of a century in office, did he run for re-election this year?
-
Cincinnati Council Member Greg Landsman unseated Congressman Steve Chabot in Ohio's First District Tuesday night. Here's what would happen to his soon-to-be vacant council seat.
-
Gov. Mike DeWine won an easy victory Tuesday night in what will almost certainly be his last campaign in a long career. But it is a victory tainted by the fact that he spent that campaign hiding from not only his opponent, Nan Whaley, but the people of Ohio.
-
We'll have results and analysis on the local races.
-
Democrats now make up a third of Ohio's Congressional delegation, but Republicans maintained their supermajority in the Ohio House and grew their number in the Senate.
-
Hamilton County voters elected Brigid Kelly as Auditor and Pavan Parikh as Clerk of Courts, retaining those seats for Democrats.
-
Many of them were to help districts account for rising operating costs and growing student populations.
-
Hamilton County voters approved all three tax levies on the ballot Tuesday: two renewing at the current level, and one with an increase.
-
The pocket veto is an unintended loophole of charter language that allows the mayor to indefinitely postpone legislation, effectively killing it without any discussion.
-
Greg Landsman, a Democrat on Cincinnati City Council, won a narrow victory over Republican incumbent Steve Chabot Tuesday, ending Chabot's quarter-century hold on the seat.